U.S. deploys carrier to contentious South China Sea

Image Credits: U.S. Navy.

The United States deployed aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson to patrol the increasingly contentious South China Sea on Saturday despite Beijing’s warnings not to challenge its sovereignty in the resource-rich sea.

In a statement, the Navy described the launch as the beginning of “routine operations” in the South China Sea. China claims most of the sea as its own, despite overlapping territorial and jurisdictional claims from the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Taiwan and Brunei.

On Wednesday, China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang denounced advance news of the deployment at a news conference.

Read more


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

Russian strategic bombers hit ISIS in Raqqa

Russian strategic bombers hit ISIS in Raqqa

World at War
Comments
Juncker Rejects SecDef Mattis Call For EU to Shoulder Own Defense Burden

Juncker Rejects SecDef Mattis Call For EU to Shoulder Own Defense Burden

World at War
Comments

Al Qaeda Likely to Absorb ISIS Amid Weakened Territorial Holdings

World at War
Comments

Top US, Russian Military Generals To Meet Thursday

World at War
Comments

‘Our land’: Russia tells US that Crimea won’t be ‘given back’ to Ukraine

World at War
Comments

Comments