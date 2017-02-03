U.S. House Votes to Revoke Obama’s Social Security Gun Ban

On Thursday the U.S. House passed H.J. Res. 40, a joint resolution to revoke the Social Security gun ban enacted by the Obama administration on December 19.

USA Today reports that the vote to revoke the ban was 253-180, and was “largely along party lines.”

Breitbart News previously reported:

The Social Security gun ban began to be fashioned behind closed doors in the summer of 2015 and was finalized just before Christmas 2016. It allows the Social Security Administration (SSA) to bar certain beneficiaries from buying guns based on a need for help in managing their finances. Beneficiaries catch the SSA’s attention by having their checks sent to a third party for management and this results in an investigation into the mental status of the Social Security recipient. That investigation can result in a SSA ruling that certain beneficiaries are mentally defunct, thereby barring them from from firearm purchases.

