U.S. Military Bases Replacing Obama Portraits With Trump, Mattis Memes

In military bases across the country, portraits of Obama are coming down and Trump memes are reportedly taking their place.

Federal policy dictates that all Obama portraits in court houses, post offices, government buildings and military installations needed to be removed by 12:01 p.m. on Friday, January 20th.

Trump portraits need to take their place, but not everyone has received their official portraits yet.

These photos shared on social media purportedly show what’s taken their place in the meantime.

1485198713984 1485195835067 1485195646080 1485195664275 1485195689602

 


