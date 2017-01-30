U.S. Stocks Slump as Trump's Travel Ban Triggers Uncertainty

Image Credits: flickr, albertocarrasco.

Wall Street’s main indexes were set for their worst day in more than three months on Monday, as President Donald Trump’s orders to curb travel and immigration from some countries sparked uncertainty.

Trump on Friday signed executive orders to suspend travel to the United States from seven Muslim-majority countries on grounds of national security, while also banning refugees from Syria.

Thousands of people rallied in major U.S. cities and at airports in protest. Nike and Starbucks were among the companies that did not support the ban.

“The market is reacting negatively right now because of the uncertainty that it creates,” said Robert Pavlik, chief market strategist at Boston Private Wealth.

Read more


