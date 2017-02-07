UC Berkeley Investigating Alleged Employee Who Participated In Riots, Assaults

UC Berkeley are investigating Ian Dabney Miller, who is allegedly an employee at the university, after he was caught bragging about and celebrating the assault of a MILO fan during the Breitbart senior editor’s event on Wednesday.

Miller, who attended the protest-turned-riot on Wednesday, uploaded several pictures to his since-privatized Twitter account, including one of an injured attendee lying on the floor with the caption “hey come get your boy, he got ROCKED #miloatcal.”

“WE REP THE BAY,” declared Miller in another uploaded picture. “BICKIN BACK IN BERKELEY,” read another.

“Bickin back” is a slang term created by the Bloods gang, and means kicking or fighting back.

Miller also uploaded pictures celebrating “the traditional burning of the MAGA hat,” and showing off the non-lethal bullets that police fired at violent rioters.

