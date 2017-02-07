UC Berkeley Investigating Alleged Employee Who Participated In Riots, Assaults

UC Berkeley are investigating Ian Dabney Miller, who is allegedly an employee at the university, after he was caught bragging about and celebrating the assault of a MILO fan during the Breitbart senior editor’s event on Wednesday.

Miller, who attended the protest-turned-riot on Wednesday, uploaded several pictures to his since-privatized Twitter account, including one of an injured attendee lying on the floor with the caption “hey come get your boy, he got ROCKED #miloatcal.”

“WE REP THE BAY,” declared Miller in another uploaded picture. “BICKIN BACK IN BERKELEY,” read another.

“Bickin back” is a slang term created by the Bloods gang, and means kicking or fighting back.

Miller also uploaded pictures celebrating “the traditional burning of the MAGA hat,” and showing off the non-lethal bullets that police fired at violent rioters.

Read more


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

VP Pence Takes Wounded Warriors to Super Bowl

VP Pence Takes Wounded Warriors to Super Bowl

Hot News
Comments
College Responds to Trump's Order With Refugee Scholarship

College Responds to Trump’s Order With Refugee Scholarship

Hot News
Comments

Super Bowl Viewers See Correlation Between Outcome and Election

Hot News
Comments

RARE: Leftist That Doesn’t Make You Vomit

Hot News
Comments

Trump Down Under

Hot News
Comments

Comments