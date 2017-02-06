UK Bid to Silence Donald Trump Denounced as 'student politics,' Damaging to Relationship

John Bercow has been accused of damaging the Special Relationship after he vowed to block Donald Trump from speaking in Parliament and accused the US president of “racism and sexism”.

The Speaker of the Commons said he was “strongly opposed” to allowing Mr Trump to deliver an address in Westminster Hall and directly criticised his administration’s travel ban.

Mr Bercow’s comments drew criticism from government sources, who accused him of breaching the convention that the Speaker must be politically neutral.

Sources close to Mr Bercow said he was officially only required to be politically neutral on domestic matters, and insisted that the convention did not apply to international matters.

