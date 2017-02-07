UK Speaker Vetoes Trump Address to Parliament

A top officer of parliament has vetoed President Donald Trump from addressing parliament during his upcoming UK state visit, saying he is opposed to “racism and sexism.”

Speaker of the Commons John Bercow said in an address to the Houses of Parliament on Monday that he was “strongly opposed” to Trump being offered the invitation, especially after he implemented travel restrictions from terrorist-linked countries.

“Before the imposition of the migrant ban, I would myself have been strongly opposed to an address by President Trump in Westminster Hall,” Bercow said. “After the imposition of the migrant ban I am even more strongly opposed to an address by President Trump in Westminster hall.”

Numerous foreign leaders including former President Obama, China’s Xi Jinping and Mexico’s Nieto have all addressed British MPs in recent years.

Former UKIP leader Nigel Farage responded to the Speaker’s petty politics in a tweet, saying: “For Speaker Bercow to uphold our finest parliamentary traditions, he should be neutral.”

The use of Westminster Hall usually requires agreement by three officers of Parliament, of which Bercow is one.

“Ordinarily we are able to work by consensus and the hall would be used for a purpose such an address or another purpose by agreement of the three key holders,” Bercow said.

However, his opposition to “racism and sexism” and his support for “equality” were “hugely important considerations” that he made before his bombshell announcement.

A number of leftist MPs reacted to the announcement, with one standing up and saying “Two words: well done!” and far-left MP Tim Fallon saying “This is the right decision of the Speaker.”

Last month, British Prime Minister Theresa May and President Trump had a positive first meeting at the White House, with May saying that “a newly emboldened, confident America is good for the world.”

But since Trump’s swearing in, globalist leaders have been in an all-out panic because they’re realizing that they’ve lost their credibility and influence.