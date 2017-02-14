UK 'Stop Trump state visit' Petition Rejected

Image Credits: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images.

The UK government has rejected a petition calling for Donald Trump’s state visit invitation to be withdrawn.

It said it recognised the “strong views” expressed but looked forward to welcoming the US president once details have been arranged.

More than 1.8 million people signed the petition, which said a state visit would cause the Queen “embarrassment”.

A counter petition calling for the visit to go ahead attracted more than 309,000 signatures.

Both petitions will be debated by the House of Commons on 20 February.

