‘Unacceptable & insulting’: Kremlin Expects Apology from Fox News for Calling Putin ‘killer’

Moscow expects an apology from Fox News after host Bill O’Reilly called Russian President Vladimir Putin “a killer.” The controversial term was used to question Donald Trump’s intention to work more closely with Russia.

“We consider the words of the Fox News host unacceptable and insulting,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday. “We would prefer to receive an apology to the Russian president from a respected TV station like that.”

O’Reilly labeled Putin “a killer” during an interview with US President Donald Trump, in which they discussed the Republican’s numerous statements on his willingness to work with Russia to jointly deal with issues such as terrorism.

Trump shrugged off the comment, saying: “There are a lot of killers. We’ve got a lot of killers. What, do you think our country is so innocent?”

Trump did not name specific US officials or officials among Washington’s allies as killers, but mentioned the US invasion of Iraq in 2003 as an example of why he did not consider America to be innocent, saying that “a lot of people were killed” there.

The US president’s remarks sparked anger among many figures in the American establishment, who have criticized him for seemingly putting the US on the same moral ground as Russia.

Peskov did not comment on Trump’s reply.


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

Le Pen: 'This Election Is a Choice of Civilizations - We Are at a Crossroads'

Le Pen: ‘This Election Is a Choice of Civilizations – We Are at a Crossroads’

World News
Comments
Swedish Police Chief’s Car Explodes In Stockholm

Swedish Police Chief’s Car Explodes In Stockholm

World News
Comments

Swedish cop reported to police as a “racist” for telling the truth about mass immigration

World News
Comments

The Reality Of It: “Immigration Can NEVER Be An Effective Way To Deal With The Suffering People Of The World” (Video Presentation)

World News
Comments

Trump Defends “Killer” Putin On National TV: “We’ve Got A Lot Of Killers – You Think Our Country’s So Innocent?”

World News
Comments

Comments