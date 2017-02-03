Under Trump, Astronauts Might Chart a New Path to a Familiar Place: The Moon

A return to the moon is gaining traction. A trip to an asteroid looks iffy. And Mars is still the ultimate destination.

The space program did not get much attention in last year’s presidential race. But President Trump’s promise to “Make America Great Again” will likely include a refocus on — if not a return to — the moon, which astronauts last visited in 1972.

Expect also more partnering with private firms on space activities and missions and a reduction in NASA’s role monitoring Earth’s rising temperatures and sea levels.

Here are six questions (and answers) about the space program under the Trump administration:

Who in the Trump administration will be deciding the direction of the nation’s space program?

The name most mentioned early on to head NASA has been Oklahoma GOP Rep. Jim Bridenstine, a former naval aviator who sits on the Space Subcommittee of the Science, Space and Technology Committee and has been a champion for giving aerospace firms a greater role in the space program.

