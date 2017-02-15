Investigative journalist Ed Klein has an anonymous source claiming Hillary Clinton is planning to have her own TV Show in preparation for a 2020 Presidential bid.

Infowars reporter Millie Weaver asks college students if they think Hillary Clinton is the strongest candidate the Democratic Party has to offer for 2020.

Most students did not support another Hillary Clinton presidential run and some democrat leaning students even said they’d consider voting for Trump if his policies had a positive effect.


