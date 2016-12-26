Unmerry Christmas: Mass Brawls Break Out Across America's Malls

During this season of joy and celebration, it appears not everyone is full of Christmas spirit. Last minute holiday shoppers have been filmed brawling with each other in New Jersey, Alabama, and Georgia shopping malls ahead of the holidays.

As The Daily Mail captures on video, a fight broke out at Jersey City’s Newport Center Mall on Friday night when two people started punching each other in the middle of a huge crowd. As onlookers gathered around while several people hit each other, a separate fight broke out off to the side. Multiple security guards tried to intervene and were punched in the process. Video shot by a witness captured the ordeal, which happened right near where a line of children were waiting to meet the mall’s Santa.

Other fights broke out in Alabama and Georgia on Saturday as shoppers tried to finish up their Christmas shopping.

In the Alabama incident, a fight erupted between two women but was soon broken up by multiple officers at the scene.

Also on Christmas Eve, a man was taken to the hospital after he was stabbed while trying to break up a fight between two teenagers at the Alderwood Mall in Lynnwood. And so, what until recently was purely a “Thanksgiving” tradition, mall brawls across America are also redefenining the first word in Merry Christmas.