Unreported: 1,500 Pedophile Arrests Have Been Made Nationally Since Trump Took Office

Image Credits: Ron Sachs - Pool/Getty Images.

President Donald Trump is making good on his pledge to use the “full force and weight” of the U.S. government to break up child sex trafficking rings and lock up sexual predators.

Since Trump was sworn in, authorities have arrested more than 1,500 pedophiles in the United States.

“This should be one of the biggest stories in the national news. Instead, the mainstream media has barely, if at all, covered any of these mass pedophile arrests. This begs the question – why?” Liz Crokin wrote for Townhall.com on Feb. 25.

The numbers are “staggering” when compared to the less than 400 sex trafficking-related arrests made in 2014 according to the FBI.

In a press conference from the White House on Feb. 23, Trump addressed how human trafficking is a “dire problem” domestically and internationally. “Dedicated men and women across the federal government have focused on this for some time as you know – it’s been much more focused over the last four weeks,” he said.

Read more


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

POLL: 63% Say Better For Country If Dems Try To Work With President Trump!

POLL: 63% Say Better For Country If Dems Try To Work With President Trump!

U.S. News
Comments
POTUS: Obama Is Behind Leaks, Unrest

POTUS: Obama Is Behind Leaks, Unrest

U.S. News
Comments

Leftists Triggered Over Kellyanne Conway Putting Her Feet on a Couch

U.S. News
Comments

Former ‘Black Lives Matter’ activist: Leaders wanted to burn MN gov’s mansion, capitol

U.S. News
Comments

House Intel Chair On Trump-Russia Evidence: ‘There’s Nothing There’

U.S. News
Comments

Comments