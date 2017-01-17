UPDATE: Deploraball Organizer Cernovich Says He Plans To File Charges Over Antifa “Acid Attack” Plans

Earlier today, I brought you the story about James O’Keefe running a sting against anti-fascist scumbags. They planned to attack the Deploraball with butyric acid in an attempt to shutdown the event. You can’t call something like that anything else than what it is: an act of domestic terrorism. These people should be brough up on charges, and thankfully, Mike Cernovich has the same idea.

According to RealClearPolitics and Cernovich’s Periscope broadcast from earlier today…

Mike Cernovich, author, pro-Trump Twitterer, and organizer of the ‘Deploraball,’ told followers on a Monday evening Periscope broadcast that he plans to file civil charges against anti-Trump protesters caught on camera planning to attack the event with stink bombs… “They made a real big mistake,” Cernovich said about the ‘Disrupt J-20’ orgazniers. “When you’re threatened with terrorism, and you have people saying they’re going to commit terrorism at a party you’re hosting, you have to take that quite seriously.” “They seem to think it is just a prank, and I would refer them to the Dept. of Justice’s website — This is actually a felony,” he continued. “This isn’t funny at all. It is terrorism… We have filed a criminal complaint against the conspirators, and the FBI is investigating that right now. Tomorrow we will be filing a civil action against them also. Against the domestic terrorists who purchased tickets… This is a criminal conspiracy to commit terrorism, and we are treating it like the serious criminal conspiracy that it is.” “They are on video saying they are going to commit terrorism at the Deploraball,” he continued. “They purchased a ticket. Three of them did. That is an overt act taken in furtherance of the conspiracy… We’re in touch with the FBI, local police, and we are filing also a civil action.”

I know some people are salty about Cernovich and the Deploraball in general, which is fine. I’m not one of them, as Cerno has always been cool with me. I’m also on good terms with some of the people that have been going against him on the party dispute, so I’ve sorta stayed out of that. Regardless, I would think most people around these parts will support this action. These “antifa” scumbags need to feel the full weight of the law on this one. I like that Mike is planning to sue them as well.

.@DisruptJ20 It's a felony actually, there's a lot of case law on this. We have you on record admitting it.https://t.co/0rQFG9UT7P — Mike Cernovich 🇺🇸 (@Cernovich) January 16, 2017

The burden of proof is a lot lower in civil court, by the way, so they better be lawyering up.