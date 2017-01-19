US Airstrike Wipes Out Dozens of ISIS Terrorists in Libya

Image Credits: United States Navy, Wikimedia Commons.

A pair of B-2 “stealth” bombers blasted two ISIS training camps in Libya on Wednesday evening, dropping 108 precision-guided bombs and sending jihadists scattering — many of whom were then “cleaned up” by drone-launched hellfire missiles, U.S. defense officials told Fox News.

The assault killed an estimated 85 terrorists at the camps, which were about 30 miles southwest of the Libyan coastal city of Sirte. Many of the fighters were “actively plotting operations in Europe,” Defense Secretary Ash Carter said at a news conference Thursday.

President Obama authorized the action. Most of the terrorists targeted had escaped Sirte after extensive military actions there.

U.S. drones “cleaned up” the operation by launching hellfire missiles that killed a several of ISIS fighters trying to run to safety.

