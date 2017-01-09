US Borders Hit by Colossal Migrant Surge as Trump Plans End of 'catch and release' Rules

THE US Department of Homeland Security has seen a surge of undocumented illegal immigrants crossing the border from Mexico ahead of Donald Trump’s inauguration.

The town of McAllen, Texas has been inundated with activity in recent days as desperate families attempt to enter the United States before Mr Trump takes office.

Billionaire Trump, 70, is planning to completely rework the US immigration system including a controversial policy that will see anyone illegally entering the country deported.

The president elect has made no secret of his plans to curb US immigration and revealed a ten point plan during his election campaign.

