US Lawmaker Calls for Probe into Possible $418M Arms Sale to Kenya

A North Carolina congressman is calling for a probe into a potential $418 million contract between Kenya and a major U.S. defense contractor announced on President Obama’s last day in office — a deal the lawmaker claims reeks of cronyism.

Republican Rep. Ted Budd wants the Government Accountability Office to investigate a deal between the African nation and New York-based L3 Technologies for the sale of 12 weaponized border patrol planes. He said he wants to know why a veteran-owned small company in North Carolina – which specializes in making such planes – was not considered as the manufacturer.

IOMAX USA Inc., based in Mooresville and founded by a U.S. Army veteran, offered to build Kenya the weaponized planes for roughly $281 million – far cheaper than what its competitor, L3, is selling them for.

“Something smells wrong here,” Budd told Fox News. “The U.S. Air Force bypassed IOMAX, which has 50 of these planes already in service in the Middle East.”

