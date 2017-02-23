US Life Expectancy Will Be On Par with Mexico By 2030

A new study out finds that U.S. life expectancy will be at parity with Mexico by 2030.

The finding is surprising to many, as the United States is vastly more wealthy and advantaged than its southern neighbor. The U.S. enjoys a GDP per capita of more than $56,000, while Mexico’s GDP per capita is slightly more than $9,000, according to World Bank statistics.

“Notable among poor-performing countries is the U.S.A., whose life expectancy at birth is already lower than most other high-income countries, and is projected to fall further behind such that its 2030 life expectancy at birth might be similar to the Czech Republic for men, and Croatia and Mexico for women,” says the United Kingdom’s medical journal “Lancet,” which published the study.

