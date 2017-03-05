US Senator Demands Public Release of FISA Court Warrant Request from Alleged Obama Surveillance of Trump Tower

Senator Ben Sasse (R-NE), delivered a statement on Saturday concerning the accusations President Trump posted to Twitter that President Barack Obama authorized wiretaps on Trump’s campaign during the recent election.

The Senator also noted that Obama’s spokesman said the accusations are false.

“The President today made some very serious allegations, and the informed citizens that a republic requires deserve more information,” Sasse wrote in his statement.

“If there were wiretaps of then-candidate Trump’s organization or campaign, then it was either with FISA Court authorization or without such authorization,” Sasse continued.

But the Nebraska Senator continued on a grave note, saying, “If without, the President should explain what sort of wiretap it was and how he knows this. It is possible that he was illegally tapped.”

Sasse then added that if the allegations were true, then there will be evidence in FISA court records.

