Skip to content
http://stream-mp3.infowars.com:80/;
No HTML5 audio playback capabilities for this browser. Use
Chrome Browser!
Radio Show
Watch
About Alex Jones
Radio Show Archive
Newsletter Sign Up
News
Special Reports
U.S. News
World News
Economy
Government
World at War
Health
Science & Technology
Globalism
Hot News
Videos
All Videos
Nightly News
PrisonPlanet.tv
Store
Store
Classic Store
Top Stories
Breaking News
Contact
Affiliates
Contributors
Watch Live
Breaking
Store
Vaccinated Population Spreads Mumps Across The Country
People who receive the Mumps vaccine are getting the disease and spreading it
Rob Dew | Infowars.com -
December 29, 2016
Comments
Rob Dew and Alex Jones expose how fully vaccinated individuals are catching the mumps virus.
NEWSLETTER SIGN UP
Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.
Related Articles
Soros: Trump is a “Would Be Dictator” Who Threatens the New World Order
U.S. News
Comments
Pro-White Genocide Professor Given No Punishment Despite Saying Massacre of Whites ‘A Good Thing’
U.S. News
Comments
FIRE SALE: Hillary book now at 86% discount
U.S. News
Comments
On Vacation, Donald Trump Announces 8,000 New Jobs for the United States
U.S. News
Comments
Kerry: ‘Israel Can Either Be Jewish Or Democratic Not Both’
U.S. News
Comments
Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.