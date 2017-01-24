Vast Majority of Voters Say Trump Right: DC Establishment Screwing Americans

Most US voters are in agreement with newly-inaugurated President Donald Trump’s contention that the Washington DC establishment benefits political insiders more than American citizens.

A recent poll from Rasmussen Reports says 72 percent of “likely US voters” agree with a remark the president made during his inaugural address, stating that, “For too long, a small group in our nation’s capital has reaped the rewards of government while the people have borne the cost.”

The president’s speech outlining he would hand over more control of the government to the people continued: “Washington flourished, but the people did not share in its wealth. Politicians prospered but the jobs left and the factories closed.”

“The establishment protected itself, but not the citizens of our country. Their victories have not been your victories. Their triumphs have not been your triumphs. And while they celebrated in our nation’s capital, there was little to celebrate for struggling families all across our land.”

While nearly three quarters of voters agree with Trump, the Rasmussen poll finds only 17 percent disagree and 11 percent are unsure.

Another Rasmussen poll released Tuesday found the president has a 57 percent approval rating, up from 52 percent last Thursday following a series of executive actions Trump signed fulfilling many of his campaign promises.