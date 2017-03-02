Vendors Lining Up to Build Trump’s Border Wall

More than 300 vendors from across the country are lining up to bid on the opportunity to build President Donald Trump’s border wall. Just over 300 companies formally expressed interest in the bidding process in the first few days.

Approximately 304 companies from 41 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico responded to the invitation from U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to prepare a bid on a prototype border security wall. The quick response from companies interested in the project came within the first four business days following the issuance of the solicitation, according to information obtained by Breitbart Texas from the General Services Administration.

CBP Public Affairs Spokesman Mike Friel told Breitbart Texas, “We expect a lot of interest.”

“The primary purpose of this effort is to develop design standards for a border wall that may be constructed along the southwest border with Mexico in support of USBP operational requirements,” CBP officials said in a written statement obtained by Breitbart Texas. “Any and all prototypes will be designed to deter illegal entry into the United States. Wall design and construction award timelines for prototype construction will be expedited to meet immediate U.S. Border Patrol operational needs.”

Read more