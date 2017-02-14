Vicente Fox Warns Against Cutting Mexico Out Of Trade Deal

Former Mexican President Vicente Fox, who emphatically informed U.S. President Donald Trump Mexico would not pay for his border wall, Monday warned his country would not be cut out of the North American Free Trade Agreement either.

Trump met with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Monday at the White House and the two talked in glowing terms about the close relationship between the two nations, issuing a joint statement following their first official meeting.

“No two countries share deeper or broader relations than Canada and the United States,” the statement said. “We are bound together by our history, our values, our economy, our environment and our resolve to improve the lives of our citizens,” the statement said.

Both Trump and Trudeau appeared pleased with their encounter, which also was attended by Ivanka Trump.

