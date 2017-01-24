Disturbing video footage shows self-proclaimed “feminists” chanting “Allahu Akbar” during an anti-Trump protest in Berlin, Germany.

The clip shows demonstrators yelling “pussy grabs back” as they carry signs that say “love trumps hate”.

The footage then cuts to a protest leader with a megaphone who rhythmically chants “Allahu Akbar” underneath a sign that reads “end white supremacy”. One of the “feminists” in the crowd appears emotional during the chant before smiling.

“Allahu Akbar” means “God is great” or “Allah is greater” in Arabic, but it’s better known in the west as a slogan routinely shouted by jihadists as they massacre innocent people during terrorist attacks.

The video then shows another protester carrying a sign that reads “Trump homophobia,” presumably unaware of the fact that gay people are still executed in Islamic countries.

To be clear, these feminists are championing the most patriarchal, misogynistic and anti-gay belief system on the planet – Islam.

A belief system that treats women as second class citizens and a belief system whose adherents engage in female genital mutilation, forced marriages and honor killings. It’s a belief system that justifies parents throwing acid in the face of their daughter if she so much as looks at a boy.

Watch as two Muslims describe throwing ACID in their daughters face! Her crime? Looking at another boy. This is life under Islam. #BanIslam pic.twitter.com/eHwZEv3LC6 — Deplorable Aaron ?? (@GopAaron) January 22, 2017

Islam is a belief system that worships a prophet – Mohammad – who kept innumerable female sex slaves and who raped a 9-year-old girl.

Since Germany imported millions of young men who embrace this belief system, rapes and sexual assaults of women have skyrocketed.

What on earth has any of this got to do with feminism or womens’ rights?

This would be hilarious if it wasn’t so downright disturbing. The deranged left is openly making an alliance with Islamists.

ISIS now writes in its own manifesto about a plan to recruit far-left activists in the west because the two groups broadly share the same goal – the downfall of western civilization.

It makes sense therefore that anti-Trump Antifa rioters displayed ISIS flags and beheading videos during this past weekend’s unrest in DC in an effort to intimidate Trump supporters.

It makes sense that one of the organizers of the “Women’s March” in DC was none other than Linda Sansour, a Muslim activist who advocates for Sharia law – a brutal Islamist doctrine that completely disenfranchises women – and a woman with ties to Hamas.

Sansour is pictured above giving the one finger up ISIS salute.

The artist Shepard Fairey also designed a poster for the anti-Trump protests that shows a woman wearing an American flag hijab.

Demonstrators at the “women’s march” also wore hijabs, presumably unaware of the fact that for women in the Middle East it is a symbol of oppression. Women who fail to wear a hijab in Muslim countries or even in the west put themselves at risk of being beaten or raped (because Islam is so friendly towards women).

They actually wore hijabs, a symbol of patriarchy & female oppression, at the #WomensMarch . Absolutely insane. pic.twitter.com/ZG1M53gBL3 — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) January 22, 2017

The sight of German feminists chanting in favor of the most anti-woman belief system ever invented is shocking but not that surprising given that their reaction to the mass molestation of German women carried out by migrants in Cologne was to visit the local “refugee” center and hand out roses to many of those same migrants.

German television also routinely plays government commercials that tell its population to “enjoy tolerance” while a blonde German woman dances around in a hijab.

You’re witnessing the submission and capitulation of the west, but it can only take place with the willing complicity of the left, who have now brazenly decided to make an alliance with the most regressive belief system ever devised – Islam.

