Shock video footage shows an anti-Trump protester in Washington DC setting a woman’s hair on fire for no other reason than her being a Trump supporter.

The clip shows a relatively peaceful confrontation between anti-Trump demonstrators and Trump supporters before one obese woman standing behind a female Trump supporter briefly conspires with another. Moments later the Trump supporter’s hair is set on fire.

Another Trump supporter acts quickly to put out the fire as soon as he sees it.

“This happened on Inauguration Day in Washington DC just after Donald Trump swore into office,” reads the description of the video on YouTube. “Everything had been fine up until this moment, and it just comes to show that ‘Peaceful’ Protests aren’t always what they seem to be.”

Analysis of the footage clearly shows that the woman pictured below was responsible for the assault.

The two women who conspired to set the Trump supporter’s hair on fire then begin chanting, “This is what democracy looks like!”

“Both the assailants appear to be Hispanic females around 200 pounds and their victim is white, indicating race may have been a factor in the attack,” notes Chris Menahan.

The crowd had been cheering “love trumps hate” before the woman’s hair was set on fire. Yes, really.

“They go low, we go high.”

The only saving grace was that some of the other anti-Trump protesters apologized to the woman and disavowed the assault.

Other incidents of Trump derangement syndrome continue to sweep America. An anti-Trump protester who punched a female Rebel Media reporter at the Women’s March in Alberta has been identified as Dion Bews.

Meanwhile, a woman was kicked off a plane in Baltimore after a Trump supporter triggered her with his mere presence, prompting the woman to angrily abuse her fellow passenger.

Actor Shia LaBeouf was also caught on camera maniacally screaming “he will not divide us!” in a Trump supporter’s face at his latest art exhibition, thereby becoming the physical embodiment of division.

Shia Labeouf maniacally screams "he will not divide us!" in a Trump supporter's face…thereby becoming the physical embodiment of division. pic.twitter.com/vwCUn6acNL — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) January 22, 2017

There’s also this video below, which completely defies explanation.

Trump derangement syndrome can be contagious. Approach these individuals with extreme caution. ?? pic.twitter.com/TFViaagn5n — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) January 22, 2017

