VIDEO: Bitter Elizabeth Warren refuses to shake Trump nominee’s hand

Even Al Franken shook her hand.

But a bitter Elizabeth Warren refused.

As the confirmation hearing for Education Secretary-designate Betsy DeVos wrapped up late Tuesday evening, the nominee made her way to the senators to greet them.

She shook hands with committee chairman Lamar Alexander and Sen. Richard Burr.

She even stopped to talk for several moments with Franken. DeVos then shook hands with Democratic Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet.

But as she approached Warren, the Massachusetts senator just waved — perhaps more of “howgh” greeting, being Native American and all — and then quickly exited the room.

Watch:

Observers immediately noted the snub and condemned Warren’s “amazing lack of class.”

Betsy DeVos went up to shake Elizabeth Warren's hand, but Warren simply waved her off and walked away. Amazing lack of class. — Nick Jacob (@nicktjacob) January 18, 2017

DeVos tried to shake hands with @SenWarren after her tough hearing today & Warren just waved & blew her off. Disrespectful. #DeVosHearing — Frank Stalzer (@stalzer_frank) January 18, 2017

Sen. Warren would not shake Betsy DeVos hand but the other committee members did after they adjourned. — John Vaughn (@jtv001) January 18, 2017

Warren’s childish behavior undoubtedly won her accolades at the teachers union headquarters, and likely some more donations, too.