Video footage from this past weekend’s “women’s march” shows feminists becoming irate at a sign that reads, “Islam is misogynistic”.

That’s right, the belief system that gave us Sharia law, the stoning of female rape victims, acid attacks, female genital mutilation, forced marriages and honor killings is triggering to so-called women’s rights activists. Let that sink in.

AFD reporter Laura Loomer carried the sign and was confronted throughout the day by angry leftists, including one man who told her, “you don’t know shit,” before threatening to break a camera and then assaulting her cameraman.

Another protester complains that Trump “talked about assaulting women without consent,” but she doesn’t seem concerned about Muslim migrants who have actually been doing that across Europe in huge mobs.

When Loomer begins explaining to another older protester what Sharia law is, the elderly woman immediately responds, “This conversation is over.”

“You should just go home, you’re gonna cause problems, you’re putting yourself in danger by saying that,” another feminist tells Loomer, presumably implying that she will be physically attacked for expressing her First Amendment rights by a “tolerant” leftist.

To add to the irony, a Muslim woman in a headscarf then accuses Loomer of spreading “hate,” moments after her friend had just indirectly threatened Loomer with violence.

Former Democratic presidential candidate Martin O’Malley then also accuses Loomer of expressing “hate” for pointing out the fact that Islam is misogynistic. “I don’t really care,” adds another leftist.

The Muslim woman in a hijab then tells Loomer she wears it “because it dignifies me”. If only that were the case for women in the Middle East, who are forced to wear Islamic garb to stop themselves beaten beaten or raped.

The attendees also chanted “no hate, no fear, refugees are welcome here.”

Are they referring to the same refugees who have imported a real rape culture that has led to skyrocketing sexual assaults of women in Germany and other European countries?

However, the attitude of the attendees was perfectly in sync with the organizer of the march, Linda Sansour, a Muslim activist who advocates for Sharia law – a brutal Islamist doctrine that completely disenfranchises women.

As the video below exposes, feminists are now literally chanting “Allahu Akbar” at their events, openly forming an alliance with a belief system that is based on treating women as second class citizens in society.

These leftists do not care about real women’s rights issues, they only care about maintaining the power to silence and intimidate their political adversaries.

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.