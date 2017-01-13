VIDEO: Hillary stumbles out of Manhattan restaurant

Despite easing off the grueling pace of a presidential campaign, Hillary Clinton’s difficulty traversing flat surfaces hasn’t gone away.

After Hillary — a rumored potential candidate for mayor of New York — and Bill dined with Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen at Milos in Midtown Manhattan on Wednesday, she appeared to stumble as she exited the restaurant.

A reporter for TMZ caught an aide was holding the door and an umbrella for the former candidate, and the Clintons were waiting to enter their awaiting van.

But as Hillary was exiting the restaurant to step onto the sidewalk, she looked unsteady on her feet.

Clinton was repeatedly unsure during the campaign, regularly being filmed being helped up and down short flights of stairs and slipping while walking on her own.