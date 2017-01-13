VIDEO: Hillary stumbles out of Manhattan restaurant

Despite easing off the grueling pace of a presidential campaign, Hillary Clinton’s difficulty traversing flat surfaces hasn’t gone away.

After Hillary — a rumored potential candidate for mayor of New York — and Bill dined with Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen at Milos in Midtown Manhattan on Wednesday, she appeared to stumble as she exited the restaurant.

A reporter for TMZ caught an aide was holding the door and an umbrella for the former candidate, and the Clintons were waiting to enter their awaiting van.

But as Hillary was exiting the restaurant to step onto the sidewalk, she looked unsteady on her feet.

Clinton was repeatedly unsure during the campaign, regularly being filmed being helped up and down short flights of stairs and slipping while walking on her own.


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

Anarchists Are Hoping To Turn Donald Trump’s Inauguration On January 20th Into One Of The Biggest Riots In U.S. History

Anarchists Are Hoping To Turn Donald Trump’s Inauguration On January 20th Into One Of The Biggest Riots In U.S. History

U.S. News
Comments
Trump Twitter Smackdown: Hillary "Guilty as Hell"; "Phony Allegations From Failed Spy"

Trump Twitter Smackdown: Hillary “Guilty as Hell”; “Phony Allegations From Failed Spy”

U.S. News
Comments

Rabid Left Calls for Mass Riots, Opposes Peaceful Trump Transition

U.S. News
Comments

Hillary’s Pardon – Will He or Won’t He? CNN Indicators Point to “YES”!…

U.S. News
Comments

It Turns Out Jeb Bush is the Guy Who Started All the ‘#GoldenShowers’ Nonsense

U.S. News
Comments

Comments