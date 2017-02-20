Leftists who attended the ‘I am a Muslim too’ anti-Trump rally in New York City yesterday heeded an Arabic call to prayer as “Allahu Akbar” was blasted through loudspeakers.

The clip shows left-wing protesters in hushed reverence as they listen to the call to prayer in Times Square while some hold up images of artist Shepard Fairey’s design of a woman in an American flag hijab.

“Allahu Akbar” means “God is great” or “Allah is greater” in Arabic, but it’s better known to westerners as a slogan routinely shouted by jihadists as they massacre innocent people during terrorist attacks.

The event included a speech by Linda Sansour, a Muslim activist and Hamas sympathizer who advocates for Sharia law – a brutal Islamist doctrine that completely disenfranchises women.

The video is similar in nature to scenes caught on camera during another anti-Trump protest in Berlin when self-proclaimed “feminists” paid homage to the most anti-woman belief system on the planet by shouting “Allahu Akbar” through a bullhorn as onlookers smiled and applauded.

While liberals bash Trump for his sexist comments made 12 years ago, they’re apparently completely comfortable in embracing a religious doctrine that treats women little better than farmyard animals in some Islamic countries.

This is yet another chilling example of how the left and political Islam – Islamism – are forging a closer alliance.

ISIS now writes in its own manifesto about plans to recruit far-left activists in the west because the two groups broadly share the same goal – the downfall of western civilization.

Anti-Trump Antifa rioters also displayed ISIS flags and beheading videos during this last month’s unrest at the inauguration in Washington DC in an effort to intimidate Trump supporters.

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.


