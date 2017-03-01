Video: Michael Moore Calls POTUS "Sick" For Honoring Veterans

Following the President’s rousing address to Congress, which many, including his detractors, said was a turning point for Trump, filmmaker Michael Moore refused to offer any praise, instead calling Trump “sick” and “narcissistic” for paying tribute to veterans.

“I’m going to get an Emmy for this. Most applause for a dead solider on my watch. The sickness of this man,” Moore sardonically exclaimed during an interview with MSNBC’s Chris Matthews.

Moore was referring to the section of Trump’s speech during which he paid tribute to fallen Navy Seal William “Ryan” Owens.

Owens’ widow, Carryn, was present as a special guest of the president during the address.

“Ryan died as he lived: A warrior, and a hero—battling against terrorism and securing our nation,” Trump said, adding that Defense Secretary Jim Mattis “reconfirmed that, ‘Ryan was a part of a highly successful raid that generated large amounts of vital intelligence that will lead to many more victories in the future against our enemies.”

The comments were followed by a sustained standing ovation for Owens, which was pinpointed by talking heads across the political spectrum as the most powerful moment of the address.

Elsewhere during the speech, Trump vowed to “deliver for America’s veterans.”

“I am sending the Congress a budget that rebuilds the military, eliminates the Defense sequester, and calls for one of the largest increases in national defense spending in American history.” Trump announced, adding “My budget will also increase funding for our veterans.”

“Our veterans have delivered for this Nation — and now we must deliver for them. The challenges we face as a Nation are great. But our people are even greater. And none are greater or braver than those who fight for America in uniform.” Trump added.

Nevertheless, Michael Moore wasn’t buying it.

Moore claimed that Owens’ widow was only there “as a sort of a f you to the people who are criticizing” Trump over the Navy Seal raid in Yemen.

“To a malignant narcissist you’re not ever thinking that you’re insulting anybody because it’s all about you,” Moore said. “That would require empathy.”

“Ryan Owens, his death came as a result of a dinner Trump had with his son-in-law and a political hack. … And then the reporting here on NBC News, and other networks and papers, of how the intelligence community said we got nothing out of this. … But then why tonight to say, oh, we got all this treasure trove.” Moore added.

“And this poor woman, this widow, who has lost her husband. She is in desperate grief right now, and in love with her husband, and to use that as — [to] put another notch on his belt and what’s he thinking about? My ratings.” Moore continued.

Moore further described Trump’s speech as a “new chapter” of George Orwell’s 1984.