Video: Michelle Obama Compares Americans to Toddlers

President Obama embodied hope because he was able to psychologically manipulate Americans through times of trial much like parents trick their kids, his wife Michelle told talk show host Oprah Winfrey Monday.

Claiming Trump’s election is what it feels like not to have hope, the First Lady said Obama’s gentle attitude was useful because it helped ease the nation through multiple crises.

Michelle also drew parallels between the president’s disingenuous approach, and psychologically tricking a child into not feeling pain after bumping their head.

Watch the video or read her quotes below: