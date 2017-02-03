Video: MSNBC Reporter Calls Milo A ‘Flame-Thrower’ While Violent Leftists Literally Throw Fireworks, Burn Property

While reporting on the unrest at California-Berkeley, the major news networks bandied around derogatory terms to describe Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos, yet didn’t touch on the fact that those ‘protesting’ his free speech were literally destroying private property and attacking innocent bystanders.

This hit peak stupid when MSNBC reporter Hallie Jackson called Yiannopoulos a “flame-thrower” Thursday, while images of leftist agitators literally setting fires at the University played in the background.

“This protest developed overnight out at Berkeley because Milo Yiannopoulos, sort-of noted troll, sort-of flame thrower if you will, was set to speak,” Jackson said, while footage of the violent rioters was run.

Sorry… exactly who is the the ‘flamethrower’ again? Because NBC News seemed to report that it was the mob of ‘protesters’ :

The university said fires were set, including one caused by a firebomb that ignited a generator-powered spotlight, and commercial-grade fireworks were thrown at police. NBC Bay Area showed a group of people grab a metal barricade and smash it against a door. “The violence was instigated by a group of about 150 masked agitators who came onto campus and interrupted an otherwise non-violent protest,” UC Berkeley said in a statement. Some people were attacked and police treated six people for injuries, the university said.

The networks also seemed all too keen to bandy around political labels when it came to Milo, but when describing those opposed to him, they remained tight lipped.

As The Media Research Center notes, All three networks refused to describe the crowd as liberal or leftist, but were eager to label Milo as “conservative,” “right-wing,” “racist,” “misogynistic,” “white nationalist,”and “controversial”.

NBC, CBS and ABC all variously described the mob as “demonstrators” and “protesters” but did not touch upon their political leanings at all.

Appearing on Tucker Carlson’s show Thursday, Milo noted that “If you have slightly conservative points of view, you will get called most appalling things.”

He added that liberals eagerly label anyone they disagree with as “Nazis,” blaming the mainstream media for creating an environment where that is considered acceptable.

Yiannopoulos also stated “I’m not any of the things that these posters characterize me as in an effort to legitimize the violence.”