VIDEO: Nancy Pelosi refuses to applaud American job creation

As President Donald Trump hailed the creation of private sector jobs by American companies since he was elected, many in Congress cheered tonight.

Except Nancy Pelosi.

During his Address to Congress, Trump ran down a list of companies that have announced investments and job additions in the last several weeks.

“Since my election, Ford, Fiat Chrysler, Generall Motors, Spring, Sofbank, Lockheed, Intel, Walmart and many others have announced that they will invest billions and billions of dollars in the United States and create tens of thousands of new American jobs,” Trump said.

As many stood to applaud, Pelosi remained seated with a sour look on her face.

Watch: