Republished from NOVEMBER 6, 2016
President Obama endorsed the notion of illegal aliens casting votes in the 2016 US presidential election, in a shocking clip analyzed by Fox News’ Neil Cavuto.
“…of the millenials, dreamers, undocumented citizens – and I call them citizens because they contribute to this country – are fearful of voting,” an interviewer told the president. “So if I vote, will immigration know where I live? Will they come for my family and deport us?”
“Not true,” Obama reassured. “And the reason is first of all when you vote you are a citizen yourself. And there is not a situation where the voting rolls somehow are transferred over and people start investigating, et cetera. The sanctity of the vote is strictly confidential.”
Cavuto was beside himself in disbelief.
“I can’t believe I heard what I heard. The president isn’t even questioning whether the person who is an illegal is voting, outside of reminding people that if you’re a citizen you vote – but it’s very clear that the question that was being asked was about illegals voting and afraid that they might be reported to border security.
“You’re illegal. You cannot vote. And the President of the United States is saying, ‘Don’t worry, no one will be spying on you, or catching you.’
“When maybe whether you’re for the president, against the president, whether you’re pro-immigration reform, anti-immigration reform – you are ignoring the fact that you’ve been questioned about illegal voting, which you can’t do. Why? Because you’re not a citizen of this country!”