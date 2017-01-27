Republished from NOVEMBER 6, 2016

President Obama endorsed the notion of illegal aliens casting votes in the 2016 US presidential election, in a shocking clip analyzed by Fox News’ Neil Cavuto.

“…of the millenials, dreamers, undocumented citizens – and I call them citizens because they contribute to this country – are fearful of voting,” an interviewer told the president. “So if I vote, will immigration know where I live? Will they come for my family and deport us?”

“Not true,” Obama reassured. “And the reason is first of all when you vote you are a citizen yourself. And there is not a situation where the voting rolls somehow are transferred over and people start investigating, et cetera. The sanctity of the vote is strictly confidential.”

Cavuto was beside himself in disbelief.