VIDEO: RACHEL MADDOW WORRIES DONALD TRUMP WILL THROW HER IN INTERNMENT CAMP

Everyone’s favorite MSNBC host Rachel Maddow ridiculously claimed she secretly worries President-elect Donald Trump will toss her into an internment camp.

The liberal cable “news” anchor expressed her fear during an appearance on Bravo TV’s “Watch What Happens Live!” show Wednesday.

“If you booked Donald Trump on your show what would your first question be?” the show’s host asked Maddow.

“Are you going to send me or anybody I know to a camp?” she answered.

The Daily Caller’s Chuck Ross reports Maddow offered no explanation for her answer.

Maddow performed election coverage for MSNBC back in November, where she reminded her small audience that they couldn’t escape reality following Donald Trump’s epic win.

Watch: Alex Jones Exposes Rachel Maddow

