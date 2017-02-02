VIDEO: Trump supporters attacked outside Berkeley Milo speech

UC Berkeley was the last place to find freedom of speech and tolerance on Wednesday night.

Anarchists and leftist agitators rioted across the campus to stop a speech by Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos.

Video shows a woman wearing a red “Make America Great Again” hat being pepper sprayed by rioters while giving an interview to a local TV station.

My friend was giving an interview when some coward peppersprayed her #Berkeley pic.twitter.com/CDpEqDsw2A — janey (@janeygak) February 2, 2017

Other video shows other Trump and Milo supporters being attacked in the crowd.

Here's Milo supporters and #Trump fans were brutally beaten by "Antifa" rioters at UC Berkeley… pic.twitter.com/zUFkrPOok0 — John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) February 2, 2017

Police were nowhere to be seen.

Cameras captured rioters tearing down a lamp post:

Just toppled a light pole. Craziest protest I've seen in Berkeley by far. Crowd fast turning violent. pic.twitter.com/5ujFLOtA4u — Michael Bodley (@michael_bodley) February 2, 2017

And shooting fireworks at the campus building where Milo was scheduled to speak.

A group of antifa are shooting fireworks at the building where Milo is set to speak at Berkeley pic.twitter.com/7Mtcer9ejO — Julia Carrie Wong (@juliacarriew) February 2, 2017

A witness reports rioters chanted, “f*ck the police”, “kill white babies”, “no justice, no peace”, and “Milo, we coming for you.”

During the UC Berkeley protest, rioters screamed "fuck the police", "kill white babies", "no justice no peace", & "Milo, we coming for you". — Democrats for Trump (@YoungDems4Trump) February 2, 2017

The event was canceled after agitators attacked the building.