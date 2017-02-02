VIDEO: Trump supporters attacked outside Berkeley Milo speech

UC Berkeley was the last place to find freedom of speech and tolerance on Wednesday night.

Anarchists and leftist agitators rioted across the campus to stop a speech by Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos.

Video shows a woman wearing a red “Make America Great Again” hat being pepper sprayed by rioters while giving an interview to a local TV station.

Other video shows other Trump and Milo supporters being attacked in the crowd.

Police were nowhere to be seen.

Cameras captured rioters tearing down a lamp post:

And shooting fireworks at the campus building where Milo was scheduled to speak.

A witness reports rioters chanted, “f*ck the police”, “kill white babies”, “no justice, no peace”, and “Milo, we coming for you.”

The event was canceled after agitators attacked the building.


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

Conway: Media Is "Emboldening" Violent Rioters

Conway: Media Is “Emboldening” Violent Rioters

U.S. News
Comments
Leftist Actress Calls for Military Overthrow of "Fascist" Donald Trump

Leftist Actress Calls for Military Overthrow of “Fascist” Donald Trump

Infowars Exclusives
Comments

Prominent Leftists Defend, Justify Violent Riot at UC Berkeley

U.S. News
Comments

Hollywood Director Tweets Threat To Trump Supporters After Berkeley Riot

U.S. News
Comments

Donald Trump Threatens to Cancel Berkeley Federal Funds After Riots Shut Down Milo Event

U.S. News
Comments

Comments