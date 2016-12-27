Video: Trump Tower Evacuated Over Suspicious Package

Image Credits: flickr, 39908901@N06.

Trump Tower in New York City was evacuated Tuesday after a suspicious package was found by law enforcement.

“We were evacuated very quickly. It was hysteria,” Twitter user Andrew Martin said. “Police were shouting and telling people to leave.”

#trumptower I was in the second floor…and…

A video posted by Yuxiang Chen (@yuxiangc25) on

According to the NYPD and FDNY, who are currently investigating the incident, several parts of the building were evacuated as part of normal protocol.

“The NYPD said the package is a backpack that was found in a public space area in the building,” CBS New York reports.

The suspicious package was said to be “a bag containing children’s toys.”

J. Peter Donald, the assistant commissioner for communications and public information at NYPD News, confirmed that the “all clear” was given shortly after.


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

Backfire: Obama's Israel Slap Could Prompt U.S. to Leave U.N.

Backfire: Obama’s Israel Slap Could Prompt U.S. to Leave U.N.

U.S. News
Comments
Is Chicago Safe? Arrest Rate Drops As Homicide Rate Soars In 2016?

Is Chicago Safe? Arrest Rate Drops As Homicide Rate Soars In 2016?

U.S. News
Comments

Hillary Clinton Signals She’s Not Ready To Go Away

U.S. News
Comments

A Violent Christmas in a Violent Year for Chicago: 11 Killed, 50 Wounded

U.S. News
Comments

BREAKING: Obama Bans Free Speech In The Dead of Night

U.S. News
Comments

Comments