Video: Trump Tower Evacuated Over Suspicious Package

Trump Tower in New York City was evacuated Tuesday after a suspicious package was found by law enforcement.

“We were evacuated very quickly. It was hysteria,” Twitter user Andrew Martin said. “Police were shouting and telling people to leave.”

#trumptower I was in the second floor…and… A video posted by Yuxiang Chen (@yuxiangc25) on Dec 27, 2016 at 1:43pm PST

According to the NYPD and FDNY, who are currently investigating the incident, several parts of the building were evacuated as part of normal protocol.

“The NYPD said the package is a backpack that was found in a public space area in the building,” CBS New York reports.

The suspicious package was said to be “a bag containing children’s toys.”

J. Peter Donald, the assistant commissioner for communications and public information at NYPD News, confirmed that the “all clear” was given shortly after.