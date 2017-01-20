Anti-Trump rioters smashed storefronts, destroyed vehicles and committed other violent, criminal acts in the name of civil disobedience in Washington DC before the 2017 inauguration.

Marching down a street with a banner stating, “Non-peaceful transition,” many rioters covered their faces while others defaced buildings, busted newspaper boxes and set random fires.

Someone set the limo on fire. pic.twitter.com/y4AFr5HNjk — Matt Pearce (@mattdpearce) January 20, 2017

Limo ablaze here in DC. pic.twitter.com/FOiew1Zgzb — James Cook (@BBCJamesCook) January 20, 2017

Protests are supposed to remain peaceful. These people are not activists. This is not a protest. This is a riot. Shameful.#Inauguration pic.twitter.com/0sTiADobTV — F U R I O (@incognito1570) January 20, 2017

This was the anti fascism rally. pic.twitter.com/RVLjgQR300 — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) January 20, 2017

Among various chants, some shouted, “No cops, no borders, fight law and order,” “Black lives matter,” and “America was never great.”

Other footage shows protesters busting out windows to a Starbucks business.

“Local store owners huddled in the back of their businesses and telephoned police as their windows were smashed and spray painted with messages, including, ‘F–k Trump’ and ‘Revolution or Death,'” reports CNS News.

Police later arrived and threw tear gas to disperse the violent rioters.

Middle of K street right now pic.twitter.com/UBdof8EeZX — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 20, 2017

This is the nation's Capitol right now pic.twitter.com/eP36jktAJm — john r stanton (@dcbigjohn) January 20, 2017

Also watch: Victims Of Trump Protestor Violence Speak Out



And, “Donald John Trump Sworn In as POTUS”:

