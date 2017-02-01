Vile Revelations of ‘Sadistic Naked Sex Rituals’ at Elite German Military Base

German newspaper Der Spiegel has published a disturbing account of recruits and service personnel at an elite German military base in the city of Pfullendorf who have been subjected to sadistic practices, sexual abuse and violent rituals. The scandalous report was later confirmed by German military, and condemned by German officials.

“Sexual sadist practices” were “common practice” during a medical training course “Combat First Responder,” at the Pfullendorf military base, Der Spiegel reported citing an internal military investigation that was kept secret.

The investigation reportedly goes back to October 2016 when a female lieutenant complained that she went through abuse and violent sexual rituals during her medical training at the base. According to her account, the recruits had to get naked in front of their fellow service members, while other soldiers were filming them.

The female officer reported that that the instructors forced them into “completely senseless and sexually motivated exercises” that involved soldiers inserting tampons into their anuses. Both male and female recruits were subjected to the abuse. These “drills” were also filmed.

