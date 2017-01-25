Viral: Man Shuts Down Anti-Trump Protesters With One Simple Phrase

Anti-Trump protesters at the University of Washington library were shut down Saturday by one man and one simple phrase: “This is library!”

The unknown man, who has since become a viral sensation, is seen interrupting the protesters as they repeatedly chant indoors.

“Hey!” the man says numerous times. “This is library!”

The stern proclamation is followed by almost total silence as the man heads back to his table.

The footage, captured by Alex Rozier of Seattle’s KING 5 News, has since become a popular meme online.

This is library: Thug Life

