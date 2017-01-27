Virus Outbreak Amongst Rodents Could Transmit to Humans

Image Credits: Alexis_Fotos/Pixabay.

The Center for Disease Control continues to assist 12 states in investigating an outbreak of the Seoul virus.

The infection has infection has infected eight people in Illinois and Wisconsin. The cases followed reports of two individuals who were operating a home-based rat-breeding facility in Wisconsin. One of the individuals was hospitalized with the virus.

The facility purchased rats from animal farm suppliers in Illinois and Wisconsin. Two of the Illinois ratteries had individuals suffering from the virus. All six have since recovered.

Read More


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

Artificial Intelligence Detects Skin Cancer As Accurately As Doctors

Artificial Intelligence Detects Skin Cancer As Accurately As Doctors

Health
Comments
Personality Differences Can Be Seen in Brain

Personality Differences Can Be Seen in Brain

Health
Comments

Experts Weigh in On Why Some are Immune to Cold and Flu Season

Health
Comments

Diabetes More Deadly Than Previously Thought

Health
Comments

Study: Eating Mushrooms Prevents Dementia

Health
Comments

Comments