Virus Outbreak Amongst Rodents Could Transmit to Humans

The Center for Disease Control continues to assist 12 states in investigating an outbreak of the Seoul virus.

The infection has infection has infected eight people in Illinois and Wisconsin. The cases followed reports of two individuals who were operating a home-based rat-breeding facility in Wisconsin. One of the individuals was hospitalized with the virus.

The facility purchased rats from animal farm suppliers in Illinois and Wisconsin. Two of the Illinois ratteries had individuals suffering from the virus. All six have since recovered.

