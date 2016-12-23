Vladimir Putin Offers Cooperation with Donald Trump in Christmas Letter

Image Credits: Aleksey Nikolskyi / Sputnik.

Russian President Vladimir Putin asked to “restore the framework of bilateral cooperation” with the U.S. in a letter to President-elect Donald Trump earlier this month — which the transition team released Friday.

The letter offers Christmas and New Year’s wishes, then Mr. Putin suggests the two nations find a way to get beyond the loggerheads of the last few years.

“I hope that after you assume the position of the President of the United States of America we will be able — by acting in a constructive and pragmatic manner — to take real steps to restore the framework of bilateral cooperation in different areas as well as bring our level of collaboration on the international scene to a qualitatively new level,” Mr. Putin said.

Mr. Trump, in a statement, called it “a very nice letter” and said “his thoughts are so correct.”

