VP Pence Takes Wounded Warriors to Super Bowl

Before the New England Patriots capped off the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history on Sunday, a set of true patriots enjoyed the experience of a lifetime.

Two Wounded Warriors were invited to the game as special guests to Vice President Mike Pence.

Watch the latest video at video.foxnews.com

Marine Staff Sgt. Tony Mannino, a Patriots fan, and Army Staff Sgt. Frederick Manning, an Atlanta Falcons fan, joined Pence and his wife Karen on Air Force II en route to Houston for the Super Bowl.

En route to Houston for Super Bowl LI. Our traveling group includes a serviceman who supports the @AtlantaFalcons & one for the @Patriots. pic.twitter.com/yolh60jvSV — Vice President Pence (@VP) February 5, 2017

“It’s our great privilege to give them a ride down to Houston today and to be able to share what we know is going to be a great Super Bowl,” Pence told Brian Kilmeade.

Read more