VP Pence Takes Wounded Warriors to Super Bowl

Image Credits: twitter.

Before the New England Patriots capped off the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history on Sunday, a set of true patriots enjoyed the experience of a lifetime.

Two Wounded Warriors were invited to the game as special guests to Vice President Mike Pence.

Marine Staff Sgt. Tony Mannino, a Patriots fan, and Army Staff Sgt. Frederick Manning, an Atlanta Falcons fan, joined Pence and his wife Karen on Air Force II en route to Houston for the Super Bowl.

“It’s our great privilege to give them a ride down to Houston today and to be able to share what we know is going to be a great Super Bowl,” Pence told Brian Kilmeade.

