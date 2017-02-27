Walls And Fences Are Bad... Except If You're A Hollywood Elitist Attending The Oscars

Vacuous celebrities stood and applauded a Mexican, Latin-American director who was chosen to present an Oscar, a political jibe at the President’s intentions to strengthen border security. All the while they were safely separated from the unwashed masses by a complex ‘maze’ of security walls and fences.

Gael Garcia Bernal presented the award for Best Animated Feature Film, And used the opportunity to slam President Trump.

“As a Mexican, as a Latin-American, as a migrant worker, as a human being, I’m against any form of wall that separates us,” he stated.

The Hollywood elite lapped it up, applauding and whooping, because walls and fences are baaaaad. Except of course when you don’t want to be bothered by the troublesome general public. Then, they are totally appropriate.

That’s correct, a labyrinth of concrete walls and fences were erected to keep people out, and even to keep them from looking at the VIPs attending the ceremony.

And rightly so, Hollywood elites do not want to mix with the riff raff outside, as tensions flared with anti-Trump agitators attacking conservative protesters, including Latinos for Trump supporters.

Meanwhile, inside, the celebrities engaged in more mass virtue signaling, with host Jimmy Kimmel slamming Trump all evening, literally calling the President a racist.

When the 40-minute film The White Helmets, which tracks the activity of aid workers in Syria (ignoring possible links to terrorists), won an Oscar for the best Documentary Short, the walled in celebrities gave a smug standing ovation.

Director Orlando Von Einsiedel stated “It’s very easy for these guys to feel they’re forgotten…This war has been going on for six years. If everyone could just stand up and remind them that we all care that this war ends as quickly as possible.”

Yes, six years of the Obama administration drone bombing locals and supplying aid to extremists. Six years of the government not being held accountable… but stand up and clap, and remember Trump is literally Hitler.

