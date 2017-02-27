Want A Crackdown On Legal Pot? Get Ready To Lose 300,000 New Jobs

The Trump administration is threatening to interfere with state pot laws and it could cost the marijuana industry hundreds of thousands of jobs.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer’s comments teasing a crackdown on state pot laws Thursday are continuing to stir anxiety among those financially dependent on legal sales. A report released in February by New Frontier Data projects that an unimpeded marijuana industry will create more than 250,000 jobs by 2020. The booming projections for growth stand in stark contrast to manufacturing jobs, which are expected to crater by more than 800,000 by 2024, reports ABC 7 Denver.

Aside from jeopardizing new jobs, a crackdown on lawful weed laws will cause legal confusion in states actively working to implement legalization laws approved by voters. In states where legal weed markets are already thriving like Colorado, tougher federal enforcement could risk 20,000 jobs and $3 billion in economic activity.

Read more