Futuristic warheads laced with deadly diseases such as the Zika virus and Ebola could wipe out swathes of humanity if they fall into terrorists’ hands, it is claimed.

These missiles, known as biological weapons of mass destruction, could kill up to 20 percent of the world’s population – 400 million people – in a pandemic not seen since the Spanish Influenza.

This is the chilling warning issued by James Stavridis, a retired four-star US Navy admiral and NATO supreme allied commander.

