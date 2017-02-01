Warren Says She'll Oppose Trump's Supreme Court Nominee

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) on Tuesday pledged to oppose President Trump’s nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch to replace the late Antonin Scalia on the Supreme Court.

“Based on the long and well-established record of Judge Gorsuch, I will oppose his nomination,” Warren said in a statement published on her Facebook page.

The Democratic lawmaker justified her position by pointing to Gorsuch’s views on corporations, civil rights, women’s rights and other social issues.

“Before even joining the bench, he advocated to make it easier for public companies to defraud investors. As a judge, he has twisted himself into a pretzel to make sure the rules favor giant companies over workers and individual Americans,” Warren argued.

