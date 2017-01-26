Washington Post Columnist Compares Trump Stock Market Bump To NAZI Germany

A columnist at The Washington Post has all the answers as to exactly why the US Stock market is through the roof following Donald Trump entering the White House… it’s because NAZI Germany.

As the Dow Jones Industrial Average surpassed 20,000 points, an all time high, and the second fastest run to a significant milestone in history, Post writer Anne Applebaum seriously compared the surge in the stock market to the rise of Hitler.

“in Nazi Germany, the stock market rose and rose and kept rising, right up to Stalingrad.” Applebaum tweeted.

just remember: in Nazi Germany, the stock market rose and rose and kept rising, right up to Stalingrad — Anne Applebaum (@anneapplebaum) January 25, 2017

It comes as little surprise that The Washington Post would sanction such a declaration by one of it’s writers, given it was the publication behind the fake news about Trump being blackmailed by the Russian government.

Applebaum herself is staunchly anti-Trump, having previously penned columns suggesting that the President is “really a Russian oligarch.”

Financial experts have attributed the rise in the stock market to Trump’s election. Last week, New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) Group President Tom Farley joked on CNBC that “Who knew that if you talked about lowering corporate income taxes and smarter regulation that maybe we’d see a pick up in the markets and animal spirits?”

Farley note that Trump’s financial policies were already being seen, and that 2017 “will be a good year”.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up around 2,000 points since Trump’s victory, after having soared to record highs four days running in November.

The Dow is up about 9.5% since the election, with the S&P 500 index gaining nearly 7%, and the Nasdaq Composite Index jumping by around 9% also.