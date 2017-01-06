Washington Post Worries Videotaped Torture Provides Evidence Of Anti-White Racism

Washington Post writer Callum Borchers believes one of the worst aspects of the brutal videotaped torture of a mentally handicapped white man at the hands of black assailants is that it gives credence to a “pro-Trump narrative” that whites face rampant discrimination in America.

In a column published on The Fix blog Thursday, Borchers argued, “If you believe discrimination against white people is rampant, that Donald Trump supporters face persecution, that Chicago is a war zone, and the media is dishonest, then your entire worldview is likely to be confirmed by one awful story.”

The WaPo writer expressed concern over InfoWars’ headline of the story — “White man kidnapped, gagged, beaten by racist black anti-Trump gang” — and former House Speaker Newt Gingrich’s reaction to the news. On Fox News Thursday, Gingrich said there would be far more media outrage “if this had been done to an African American by four whites,” and it would be immediately classified as a hate crime.

Borchers dismissed Gingrich’s argument because blacks have faced more racial violence in the past and current bias attacks against whites are not equivalent to those crimes.

