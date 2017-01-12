WATCH: Alex Jones and The Day MSM Died

Yesterday’s confrontation between President-elect Donald Trump and CNN reporter Jim Acosta, where Trump labeled the cable network “fake news,” was not only incredible, it marked the beginning of the end for CNN.

Check out Alex Jones’ in depth breakdown detailing the momentous event and what it means for the future of truth-based independent media.

Mark Your Calendar Trump Killed The MSM Today

Trump Kills MSM Today -Time Warner Collapsing

Donald Trump Destroys Fake News With The Truth

CNN on Ropes Over Fake News

CNN In Desperate Damage Control Over Fake News


